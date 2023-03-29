Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) CEO Mary Anne Heino Sells 44,484 Shares

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 44,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total transaction of $3,592,972.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,397 shares in the company, valued at $33,874,695.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

On Wednesday, March 8th, Mary Anne Heino sold 10,064 shares of Lantheus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total value of $751,780.80.

On Monday, March 6th, Mary Anne Heino sold 12,189 shares of Lantheus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total value of $892,722.36.

On Friday, March 3rd, Mary Anne Heino sold 82,055 shares of Lantheus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $5,990,015.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH traded down $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.32. The stock had a trading volume of 575,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 233.29 and a beta of 0.64. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.46 and a fifty-two week high of $87.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.69.

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $263.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.61 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 3.00%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LNTH. CWM LLC grew its stake in Lantheus by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lantheus during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lantheus during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Lantheus during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Lantheus during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

LNTH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Lantheus from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.33.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

