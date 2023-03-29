Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,752 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in Sabre were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Sabre during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,927,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Sabre during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,481,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Sabre by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,775,302 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,257 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sabre by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,816,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,569 shares during the period. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Sabre by 210.5% in the third quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 2,416,857 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,447,000 after buying an additional 1,638,446 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SABR traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,987,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,642,917. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.73. Sabre Co. has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $11.77.

Sabre ( NASDAQ:SABR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $631.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.88 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sabre Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SABR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Sabre in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered Sabre from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sabre from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Sabre in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.88.

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel for suppliers and buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

