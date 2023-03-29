Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 702 shares during the quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IBB. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:IBB traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $127.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,355. The business’s 50-day moving average is $130.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.13. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $104.29 and a 52-week high of $138.74.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

