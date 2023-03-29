Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Decreases Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lessened its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Snider Financial Group raised its position in Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 16,821.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,246,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221,594 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 43.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,605,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512,239 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,317,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 104.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,728,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Stock Performance

Citigroup stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.79. 7,530,878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,432,877. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $57.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.59.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.91 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 8.14%. As a group, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on C. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.16.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $149,771.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,202,689.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $149,771.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,779 shares in the company, valued at $4,202,689.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $608,243.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,540.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,353 shares of company stock worth $1,403,390 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.