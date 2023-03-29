Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Has $1.94 Million Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF accounts for 0.6% of Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2,520.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7,137.7% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,433,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386,429 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV traded up $0.68 on Wednesday, hitting $100.01. 324,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,212. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.06. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $91.24 and a one year high of $110.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.83.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

