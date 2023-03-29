Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Raises Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,328 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. AXA S.A. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 34.0% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 228,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,162,000 after buying an additional 57,973 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 9.1% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 115.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 285,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,975,000 after acquiring an additional 153,267 shares in the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.2 %

International Business Machines stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,474,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,162,990. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $153.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $117.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.49, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 375.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Edward Jones cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.73.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.