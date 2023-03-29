LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Has $654,000 Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,910 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 11.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,974,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Workday by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Workday Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $189.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.72 and a 1 year high of $248.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $184.30 and a 200 day moving average of $166.09.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 29th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $223.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $235.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Workday from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.72.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $450,713.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 415,722 shares in the company, valued at $67,230,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $450,713.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 415,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,230,561.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total transaction of $916,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,377 shares of company stock worth $2,602,803 over the last three months. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

