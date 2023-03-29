LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Invests $899,000 in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,000. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC owned approximately 0.20% of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 28,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Harbor Advisory Corp MA boosted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 20,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 7,730 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 60,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 15,483 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 745,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,515,000 after purchasing an additional 18,245 shares during the period.

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:LEMB opened at $35.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.35. iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a one year low of $31.86 and a one year high of $37.21.

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (LEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of sovereign debt denominated in issuers’ local currencies, with limits on country exposure. LEMB was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

