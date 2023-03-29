LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 19,968 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 514.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,968 shares during the quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 5,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,476.5% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 16,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 81.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LQD stock opened at $107.98 on Wednesday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $98.41 and a one year high of $121.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.34.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

