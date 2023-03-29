LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Sells 75 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,612 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises about 1.1% of LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 520.0% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at $33,000. 66.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE MCD opened at $275.85 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $228.34 and a 52 week high of $281.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.74. The firm has a market cap of $201.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.62.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 72.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $277.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $302.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $296.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.15.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $319,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $319,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Stories

