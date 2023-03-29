LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Financial Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI stock opened at $197.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $233.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $201.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.74.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

