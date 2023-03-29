LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Trims Stock Position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lessened its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth about $6,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on PBA. Raymond James increased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Pembina Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.63.

Pembina Pipeline Price Performance

Pembina Pipeline Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE PBA opened at $31.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.67. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.59 and a fifty-two week high of $42.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.35%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.