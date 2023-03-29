Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Trading Up 6.6%

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) shares were up 6.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.19 and last traded at $13.17. Approximately 511,960 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 1,158,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on LMND. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Lemonade Stock Up 7.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $922.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.05.

Insider Activity

Lemonade ( NYSE:LMND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $88.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.23 million. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 116.01% and a negative return on equity of 33.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.14) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lemonade, Inc. will post -4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 1,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total value of $29,058.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,034,621.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lemonade

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its holdings in Lemonade by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 120,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Lemonade by 1,626.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Lemonade during the third quarter valued at about $1,225,000. Allen Operations LLC bought a new position in Lemonade during the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in Lemonade by 28.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the period. 67.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

