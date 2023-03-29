Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Plans $1.06 Quarterly Dividend

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 1.06 per share by the construction company on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Lennox International has raised its dividend by an average of 11.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Lennox International has a dividend payout ratio of 26.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Lennox International to earn $16.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.1%.

NYSE LII traded up $1.97 on Wednesday, hitting $246.26. The stock had a trading volume of 20,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,127. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $254.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.47. Lennox International has a 52-week low of $182.85 and a 52-week high of $278.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.92.

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 10.53% and a negative return on equity of 152.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennox International will post 14.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.80, for a total transaction of $504,381.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,878,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.80, for a total transaction of $504,381.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,878,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Chris Kosel sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.03, for a total transaction of $37,954.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,358.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 404,068 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,973,000 after acquiring an additional 10,227 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 376.1% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,304 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $710,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LII shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $284.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $250.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Lennox International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennox International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.92.

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

