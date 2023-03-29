Lexington Gold (LON:LEX) Stock Price Down 1%

Shares of Lexington Gold Ltd (LON:LEX – Get Rating) dropped 1% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 5 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 5.20 ($0.06). Approximately 383,235 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 425,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.25 ($0.06).

Lexington Gold Stock Down 5.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £13.88 million, a P/E ratio of -17.00 and a beta of -0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.58, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5.18 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.07.

About Lexington Gold

(Get Rating)

Lexington Gold Ltd engages in the exploration and development of gold projects in the United States. It holds interest in the four projects that covers a combined area of approximately 1,550 acres in North and South Carolina, the United States. The company was formerly known as Richland Resources Ltd and changed its name to Lexington Gold Ltd in December 2020.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.