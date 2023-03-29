LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Shares Gap Down to $6.32

Shares of LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.32, but opened at $6.19. LG Display shares last traded at $6.22, with a volume of 23,538 shares traded.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LG Display in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LG Display currently has an average rating of “Hold”.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.
LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.
