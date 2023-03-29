LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Shares Gap Down to $6.32

Shares of LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.32, but opened at $6.19. LG Display shares last traded at $6.22, with a volume of 23,538 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LG Display in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LG Display currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

LG Display Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Institutional Trading of LG Display

LG Display Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LG Display during the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in LG Display during the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in LG Display by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 91,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 19,495 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in LG Display during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in LG Display during the 4th quarter worth $172,000. 2.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

