Li-Cycle (LICY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Li-Cycle to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Li-Cycle stock opened at $4.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $845.44 million, a PE ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 12.92, a quick ratio of 12.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Li-Cycle has a 12-month low of $4.48 and a 12-month high of $8.79.

LICY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Li-Cycle in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Li-Cycle from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Li-Cycle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LICY. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Li-Cycle by 38.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Li-Cycle by 158.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Li-Cycle by 335.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 11,268 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Li-Cycle in the second quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.92% of the company’s stock.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

