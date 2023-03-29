Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Liberty Broadband Stock Up 0.9 %

LBRDP opened at $22.85 on Wednesday. Liberty Broadband has a twelve month low of $21.53 and a twelve month high of $27.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Broadband

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Liberty Broadband stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

