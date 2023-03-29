Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR) Short Interest Update

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a growth of 110.7% from the February 28th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Price Performance
LBSR traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.09. 45,981 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,965. Liberty Star Uranium & Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.12.
Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Company Profile
