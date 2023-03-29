Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR) Short Interest Update

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a growth of 110.7% from the February 28th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

LBSR traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.09. 45,981 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,965. Liberty Star Uranium & Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.12.

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. is a mineral resource company, which engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. The firm explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, lead, zinc, manganese, and other metals, including rare earth elements. It holds interest in the Hay Mountain project, which is located in the southeast of Tombstone, Arizona.

