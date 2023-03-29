Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) Short Interest Up 88.2% in March

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 142,300 shares, a growth of 88.2% from the February 28th total of 75,600 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 76,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

LMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Limbach in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised their target price on shares of Limbach from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMB traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.62. The stock had a trading volume of 67,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,895. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.97. Limbach has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $17.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Limbach ( NASDAQ:LMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The construction company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.19. Limbach had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $143.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Limbach will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Limbach by 4.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 431,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 16,924 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limbach during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Limbach by 0.7% during the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,017,104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,069,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Limbach by 15.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Limbach by 7.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 165,222 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 12,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.53% of the company’s stock.

Limbach Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial specialty contractor services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning, plumbing, electrical and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings, maintenance services, energy retrofits, and equipment upgrades.

