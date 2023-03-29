Linear (LINA) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $53.06 Million

Linear (LINA) traded up 28.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. Linear has a total market capitalization of $119.00 million and approximately $53.06 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Linear has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One Linear coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Linear Profile

Linear launched on September 18th, 2020. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Linear’s official website is linear.finance.

Linear Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linear should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Linear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

