LINKBANCORP (NASDAQ:LNKB) Trading Down 0.9%

LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB – Get Rating) traded down 0.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.52 and last traded at $6.60. 16,506 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 28,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded LINKBANCORP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

LINKBANCORP Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.81. The stock has a market cap of $99.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51.

LINKBANCORP Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at LINKBANCORP

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. LINKBANCORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.60%.

In related news, Director David H. Koppenhaver purchased 102,567 shares of LINKBANCORP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $800,022.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 396,559 shares in the company, valued at $3,093,160.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LINKBANCORP

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNKB. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of LINKBANCORP in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in LINKBANCORP during the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LINKBANCORP during the fourth quarter worth $187,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of LINKBANCORP in the third quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of LINKBANCORP during the 3rd quarter valued at $248,000. 39.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LINKBANCORP

LINKBANCORP, Inc operates as a bank holding company for The Gratz Bank, a full-service state chartered commercial bank in Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, saving accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposits. The company's loan portfolio comprises small business, real estate, agricultural, home equity, consumer lending, commercial, municipal, term, lines of credit, auto, and home mortgage and construction loans.

