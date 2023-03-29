Litecoin Cash (LCC) Market Cap Reaches $2.96 Million

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $2.96 million and $58.77 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 779,687,950 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 779,612,512.4584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00374842 USD and is down -11.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $41.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.