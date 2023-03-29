Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.00.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $42.50 to $38.50 in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $38.50 to $42.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Shares of LAC stock opened at $21.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 52.06 and a current ratio of 52.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.37 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.74. Lithium Americas has a 52 week low of $17.58 and a 52 week high of $40.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIFTHDELTA Ltd increased its holdings in Lithium Americas by 152.3% during the second quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 6,345,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,732,000 after buying an additional 3,830,426 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lithium Americas by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,200,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,947,000 after buying an additional 93,027 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Lithium Americas by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,601,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,346,000 after buying an additional 209,392 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund increased its holdings in Lithium Americas by 0.3% during the third quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 1,046,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,452,000 after buying an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Lithium Americas by 11.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,022,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,357,000 after buying an additional 102,752 shares during the last quarter. 21.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

