Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.00.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $42.50 to $38.50 in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $38.50 to $42.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.
Lithium Americas Stock Performance
Shares of LAC stock opened at $21.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 52.06 and a current ratio of 52.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.37 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.74. Lithium Americas has a 52 week low of $17.58 and a 52 week high of $40.39.
Institutional Trading of Lithium Americas
About Lithium Americas
Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lithium Americas (LAC)
- After an Earnings Blowout, Is Ciena Stock a Buying Opportunity?
- Meta Breaks Out Of A Base, Looks Like A Growth Stock Again
- Here’s Why Viking Therapeutics Rose Over 50% on Obesity Drug Data
- The Bottom Is In For McCormick & Company
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Blue Chip, High-Yield Turnaround Story
Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.