Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Gemmer Asset Management LLC

Gemmer Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $472.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,703. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $373.67 and a 1-year high of $498.95. The stock has a market cap of $120.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $469.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $460.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $18.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.25 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 68.01% and a net margin of 8.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,014,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Donovan acquired 556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,588.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. DZ Bank raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $388.00 to $332.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $490.43.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Articles

