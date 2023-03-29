Locus Chain Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $103.94 Million (LOCUS)

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. Locus Chain has a total market cap of $103.94 million and approximately $528,573.35 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Locus Chain has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar. One Locus Chain token can now be bought for about $0.0499 or 0.00000175 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Locus Chain

Locus Chain’s genesis date was April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,081,062,787 tokens. Locus Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@locus_10211. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Locus Chain is locuschain.com.

Locus Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Locus Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Locus Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Locus Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

