Lojas Renner (OTCMKTS:LRENY) Shares Up 4.5%

Lojas Renner S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRENY – Get Rating) shot up 4.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.38 and last traded at $3.26. 2,857 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 9,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.12.

Lojas Renner Trading Up 4.5 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.38.

About Lojas Renner

Lojas Renner SA engages in retail trading of clothing, sports articles, accessories, and cosmetics in the domestic market. It operates through following segments: Retail and Financial Products. The Retail segment is composed of sale of clothing products, perfume, cosmetics, hygiene products, watches, and home decors.

