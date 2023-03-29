Lojas Renner (OTCMKTS:LRENY) Shares Up 4.5%

Lojas Renner S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRENY – Get Rating) shot up 4.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.38 and last traded at $3.26. 2,857 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 9,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.12.
Lojas Renner Trading Up 4.5 %
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.38.
About Lojas Renner
Lojas Renner SA engages in retail trading of clothing, sports articles, accessories, and cosmetics in the domestic market. It operates through following segments: Retail and Financial Products. The Retail segment is composed of sale of clothing products, perfume, cosmetics, hygiene products, watches, and home decors.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lojas Renner (LRENY)
- After an Earnings Blowout, Is Ciena Stock a Buying Opportunity?
- Meta Breaks Out Of A Base, Looks Like A Growth Stock Again
- Here’s Why Viking Therapeutics Rose Over 50% on Obesity Drug Data
- The Bottom Is In For McCormick & Company
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Blue Chip, High-Yield Turnaround Story
Receive News & Ratings for Lojas Renner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lojas Renner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.