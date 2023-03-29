LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) Trading Down 13.2%

LondonMetric Property Plc (OTCMKTS:LNSPF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 13.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.97 and last traded at $1.97. 260 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on LondonMetric Property from GBX 225 ($2.76) to GBX 210 ($2.58) in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup lowered LondonMetric Property from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded LondonMetric Property from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded LondonMetric Property from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.67.

LondonMetric Property Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.28 and a 200 day moving average of $2.17.

LondonMetric Property Company Profile

LondonMetric Property Plc is a holding company, which engages in real estate investment and development. It operates through the following segments: Distribution, Convenience and Leisure, Long Income, Retail Parks, Office, Residential, and Development. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

