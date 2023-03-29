Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Short Interest Update

Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 74.2% from the February 28th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Lonza Group from CHF 700 to CHF 580 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $701.40.

Lonza Group stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.93. The stock had a trading volume of 35,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,124. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.11. Lonza Group has a one year low of $43.85 and a one year high of $73.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Lonza Group AG is engaged in the supply of pharmaceutical, healthcare, and life science products. It operates through the following segments: Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell and Gene, Capsule and Health Ingredients, and Corporate. The Biologics segment serves as contract development and manufacturing partner for biopharmaceuticals, catering customers for all clinical and commercial manufacturing needs throughout the product lifecycle.

