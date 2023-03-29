L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Short Interest Update

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 95.7% from the February 28th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 412,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LRLCY has been the topic of several recent research reports. AlphaValue raised shares of L’Oréal to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of L’Oréal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup raised shares of L’Oréal from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of L’Oréal from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, L’Oréal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $366.71.

L’Oréal Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS LRLCY traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,136. L’Oréal has a 1-year low of $58.38 and a 1-year high of $86.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.82.

About L’Oréal

L’Oréal SA engages in the manufacture and sale of beauty and hair products. It operates through the following segments: Skincare and Sun Protection, Makeup, Haircare, Hair Coloring, Fragrances, and Others. The Others segment includes hygiene products as well as sales by American professional distributors with non-Group brands.

