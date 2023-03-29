Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.83-$2.24 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $700.00 million-$740.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $692.31 million. Lovesac also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to -$0.37–$0.36 EPS.

Lovesac Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ:LOVE traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.79. The stock had a trading volume of 385,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,420. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.18. Lovesac has a 52 week low of $17.60 and a 52 week high of $63.41.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $238.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.13 million. Lovesac had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lovesac will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on LOVE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Lovesac from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Lovesac from $97.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Lovesac from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Lovesac in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Lovesac from $100.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.25.

In other news, Director Andrew R. Heyer acquired 10,000 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 172,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,978,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOVE. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Lovesac by 748.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 296,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,153,000 after acquiring an additional 261,529 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lovesac by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,014,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,853,000 after buying an additional 228,148 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Lovesac by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 199,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after buying an additional 71,627 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Lovesac in the 3rd quarter valued at $807,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lovesac by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 750,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,559,000 after buying an additional 36,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

