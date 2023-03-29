LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,191 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

LS Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,191 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sather Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2,820.5% during the fourth quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 58,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,501,000 after buying an additional 56,777 shares during the period. Riversedge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,015,000 after buying an additional 9,731 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 28,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total transaction of $4,310,832.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,727,587.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 28,541 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total value of $4,310,832.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,727,587.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,003 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $2,325,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,638,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,746 shares of company stock worth $24,267,450 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $158.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $279.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.23 and its 200-day moving average is $151.93.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AbbVie from $182.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. SVB Leerink raised AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.12.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Featured Articles

