Ltd Fifthdelta Acquires 756,400 Shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Stock

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) major shareholder Ltd Fifthdelta purchased 756,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.87 per share, for a total transaction of $5,196,468.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,823,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,189,980.03. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ltd Fifthdelta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 13th, Ltd Fifthdelta sold 1,529,026 shares of Fisker stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total transaction of $10,015,120.30.

On Thursday, February 9th, Ltd Fifthdelta sold 395,116 shares of Fisker stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total transaction of $2,975,223.48.

On Friday, January 27th, Ltd Fifthdelta bought 299,000 shares of Fisker stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.79 per share, for a total transaction of $2,030,210.00.

Fisker Trading Up 1.7 %

FSR stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.03. 7,731,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,336,368. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.32. Fisker Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.54 and a 1 year high of $14.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fisker ( NYSE:FSR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.14). Fisker had a negative return on equity of 91.47% and a negative net margin of 160,086.58%. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. Fisker’s revenue for the quarter was up 646.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Fisker Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FSR. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. R. F. Lafferty dropped their target price on shares of Fisker from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Fisker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fisker

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSR. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fisker by 757.0% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fisker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Fisker by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Fisker by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Fisker by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. 28.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker, Inc engages in building a technology-enabled automotive business model, which involves vehicle development, customer experience, and sales and service. It also designs, develops, and manufactures eco-friendly electric vehicles. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

