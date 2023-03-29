LTG Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

LTG Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.3% of LTG Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. LTG Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,176,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,999,000 after buying an additional 973,833 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,796,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,271,000 after purchasing an additional 25,032 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,494,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,086,000 after purchasing an additional 9,062 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,433,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,763,000 after purchasing an additional 30,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,370,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,965,000 after purchasing an additional 78,257 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of SCHM traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.06. 86,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,344. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.13. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.12. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $59.74 and a 1 year high of $78.07.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

