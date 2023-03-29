LTG Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in ProShares Ultra SmallCap600 (NYSEARCA:SAA)

LTG Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra SmallCap600 (NYSEARCA:SAA – Get Rating) by 259.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 388,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 280,210 shares during the period. ProShares Ultra SmallCap600 accounts for approximately 8.7% of LTG Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. LTG Capital LLC owned approximately 28.34% of ProShares Ultra SmallCap600 worth $8,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra SmallCap600 during the first quarter valued at about $88,000.

Shares of SAA traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.28. 2,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,928. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.22 and a 200-day moving average of $22.03. ProShares Ultra SmallCap600 has a one year low of $17.79 and a one year high of $30.40.

ProShares Ultra SmallCap600 Profile

ProShares Ultra SmallCap600 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

