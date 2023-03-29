Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.50-11.72 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.30-9.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.14 billion. Lululemon Athletica also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.93-2.00 EPS.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $320.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $310.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $320.25. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $410.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.35.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LULU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating and a $257.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $390.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $394.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $397.93.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 152,035 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $48,709,000 after buying an additional 57,930 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 872 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,897 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,773,000 after acquiring an additional 5,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

