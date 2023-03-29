Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Increased to $420.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $410.00 to $420.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LULU. Cowen lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $535.00 to $542.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $447.00 to $422.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $402.27.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of LULU opened at $320.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $40.84 billion, a PE ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.35. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $410.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $310.01 and a 200-day moving average of $320.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.37 EPS. Analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,048,356 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,970,439,000 after purchasing an additional 60,752 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,887,522 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,366,356,000 after buying an additional 379,707 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,641,033 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $738,327,000 after buying an additional 17,419 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $824,128,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.7% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,963,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $549,014,000 after buying an additional 205,995 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

See Also

