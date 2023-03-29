Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Increased to $425.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $410.00 to $425.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on LULU. Barclays reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $394.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $535.00 to $542.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $257.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.27.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

NASDAQ LULU opened at $320.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.35. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $410.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $310.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $320.25.

Institutional Trading of Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LULU. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $824,128,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,887,522 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,366,356,000 after buying an additional 379,707 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 7,310.9% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 364,318 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $116,720,000 after purchasing an additional 359,402 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 31.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,060,970 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $296,607,000 after purchasing an additional 251,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4,426.8% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 251,959 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $68,785,000 after purchasing an additional 246,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Featured Stories

