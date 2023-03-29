Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) PT Raised to $425.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.68% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $447.00 to $422.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $343.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $402.27.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $320.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.84 billion, a PE ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.35. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $251.51 and a twelve month high of $410.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $310.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $320.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acrisure Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $482,000. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $908,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 224.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 49,174 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,753,000 after purchasing an additional 34,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 13,943 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

