Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) PT Raised to $425.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.68% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $447.00 to $422.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $343.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $402.27.
Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $320.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.84 billion, a PE ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.35. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $251.51 and a twelve month high of $410.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $310.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $320.25.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acrisure Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $482,000. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $908,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 224.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 49,174 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,753,000 after purchasing an additional 34,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 13,943 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.
lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.
