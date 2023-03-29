Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.93-$2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.89 billion-$1.93 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.85 billion. Lululemon Athletica also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $11.50-$11.72 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LULU. Citigroup raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $350.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $390.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $535.00 to $542.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating and a $257.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $430.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $403.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU traded up $41.01 on Wednesday, reaching $361.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,222,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,960,861. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $251.51 and a 52-week high of $410.70. The company has a market cap of $46.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.65, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $310.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $320.25.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 60.2% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 197 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 161.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 442 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 33.7% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 765 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

