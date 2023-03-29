Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $320.31, but opened at $366.25. Lululemon Athletica shares last traded at $367.40, with a volume of 4,051,107 shares changing hands.
The apparel retailer reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.37 EPS.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $394.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $403.47.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Lululemon Athletica Price Performance
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $310.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $320.25. The company has a market cap of $46.83 billion, a PE ratio of 40.65, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.35.
Lululemon Athletica Company Profile
lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lululemon Athletica (LULU)
- Three Pullback Opportunities in Tech Right Now
- Micron Technology Goes on Breakout Watch
- 3 Undervalued Dividend Payers For Volatile Market Conditions
- 3 More Downgrades To Put On Your Buy List
- Triple-Digit Gains Are In Store For The Lovesac Company
Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.