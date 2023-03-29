Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $320.31, but opened at $366.25. Lululemon Athletica shares last traded at $367.40, with a volume of 4,051,107 shares changing hands.

The apparel retailer reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.37 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $394.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $403.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at $2,696,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 48.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at $774,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $310.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $320.25. The company has a market cap of $46.83 billion, a PE ratio of 40.65, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.35.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

