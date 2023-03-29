Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.32

Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.32 and traded as low as $6.06. Luna Innovations shares last traded at $6.12, with a volume of 95,296 shares traded.
A number of research analysts have commented on LUNA shares. TheStreet upgraded Luna Innovations from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Luna Innovations in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Luna Innovations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $216.56 million, a PE ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.85 and a 200-day moving average of $7.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
Luna Innovations, Inc engages as an advanced optical technology company. The firm provides high performance fiber optic test, measurement and control products for the telecommunications and photonics industries, and distributed fiber optic sensing solutions that measure and monitor materials and structures for applications in aerospace, automotive, energy, oil and gas, security and infrastructure.
