Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.32

Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.32 and traded as low as $6.06. Luna Innovations shares last traded at $6.12, with a volume of 95,296 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on LUNA shares. TheStreet upgraded Luna Innovations from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Luna Innovations in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Luna Innovations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Get Luna Innovations alerts:

Luna Innovations Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $216.56 million, a PE ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.85 and a 200-day moving average of $7.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Luna Innovations Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avenir Corp boosted its holdings in Luna Innovations by 11.6% in the third quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 144,410 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Luna Innovations by 2.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 305,215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 7,270 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in Luna Innovations by 4.3% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 513,323 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after buying an additional 21,356 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Luna Innovations by 9.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 485,772 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 40,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Luna Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at $2,568,000. 49.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Luna Innovations, Inc engages as an advanced optical technology company. The firm provides high performance fiber optic test, measurement and control products for the telecommunications and photonics industries, and distributed fiber optic sensing solutions that measure and monitor materials and structures for applications in aerospace, automotive, energy, oil and gas, security and infrastructure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Luna Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luna Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.