LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Declares $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

LXP Industrial Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. LXP Industrial Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 1,666.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect LXP Industrial Trust to earn $0.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.4%.

NYSE:LXP traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.94. 72,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,756,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.82. LXP Industrial Trust has a one year low of $8.81 and a one year high of $16.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.28.

LXP has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the second quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LXP Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

