MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Announces Earnings Results

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAGGet Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

MAG Silver Stock Performance

MAG stock opened at $12.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.46 and a beta of 1.10. MAG Silver has a 1-year low of $10.32 and a 1-year high of $18.47.

Institutional Trading of MAG Silver

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAG. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in MAG Silver by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 865,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,520,000 after buying an additional 440,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in MAG Silver by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 849,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,741,000 after acquiring an additional 420,757 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in MAG Silver in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,991,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in MAG Silver by 357.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 218,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 171,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in MAG Silver by 115.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 307,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,968,000 after purchasing an additional 164,859 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$26.50 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on MAG Silver from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.

