MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Announces Earnings Results

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

MAG Silver Stock Performance

MAG stock opened at $12.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.46 and a beta of 1.10. MAG Silver has a 1-year low of $10.32 and a 1-year high of $18.47.

Institutional Trading of MAG Silver

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAG. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in MAG Silver by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 865,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,520,000 after buying an additional 440,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in MAG Silver by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 849,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,741,000 after acquiring an additional 420,757 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in MAG Silver in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,991,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in MAG Silver by 357.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 218,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 171,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in MAG Silver by 115.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 307,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,968,000 after purchasing an additional 164,859 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About MAG Silver

MAG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$26.50 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on MAG Silver from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.

