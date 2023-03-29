MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Announces Earnings Results

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

MAG stock opened at $12.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.46 and a beta of 1.10. MAG Silver has a 52-week low of $10.32 and a 52-week high of $18.47.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAG. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 865,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,520,000 after buying an additional 440,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 849,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,741,000 after purchasing an additional 420,757 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,991,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 357.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 218,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 171,100 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 115.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 307,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,968,000 after purchasing an additional 164,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

MAG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC decreased their price target on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on MAG Silver from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their target price on MAG Silver from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on MAG Silver from C$26.50 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.

