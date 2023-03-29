MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

MAG Silver Price Performance

MAG Silver stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.24. The company had a trading volume of 53,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,713. MAG Silver has a 12-month low of $10.32 and a 12-month high of $18.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.46 and a beta of 1.10.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on MAG shares. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on MAG Silver from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC decreased their price objective on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$26.50 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MAG Silver

About MAG Silver

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis bought a new stake in MAG Silver in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 89.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in MAG Silver by 254.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 8,342 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in MAG Silver during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $187,000. 40.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.