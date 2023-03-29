MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
MAG Silver Price Performance
MAG Silver stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.24. The company had a trading volume of 53,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,713. MAG Silver has a 12-month low of $10.32 and a 12-month high of $18.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.46 and a beta of 1.10.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently commented on MAG shares. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on MAG Silver from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC decreased their price objective on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$26.50 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MAG Silver
About MAG Silver
MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.
Featured Articles
