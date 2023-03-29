MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG) Upgraded to Sell by StockNews.com

MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE MAG traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.17. The company had a trading volume of 577,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,695. MAG Silver has a 1-year low of $10.32 and a 1-year high of $18.47.

MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.

