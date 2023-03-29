Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Sold by Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. trimmed its position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,215 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMP. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 51.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MMP traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.64. 470,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 857,555. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $44.79 and a 52-week high of $60.55. The firm has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $1.048 per share. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 84.65%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MMP. Raymond James upped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.27.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

