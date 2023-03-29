Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Sold by Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC cut its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,415 shares during the period. Magellan Midstream Partners comprises about 1.6% of Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $5,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.2% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 32,069 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.7% in the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 7.4% in the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,081 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 31.9% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.69 on Wednesday, hitting $53.57. 412,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 856,715. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $44.79 and a 12-month high of $60.55. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $1.048 per share. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 84.65%.

MMP has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.27.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

