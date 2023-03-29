Maiar DEX (MEX) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $32.47 Million

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One Maiar DEX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Maiar DEX has a total market capitalization of $32.47 million and approximately $47,566.93 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Maiar DEX has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00007671 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00025883 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00030152 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00018239 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003575 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000149 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.91 or 0.00204618 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,332.02 or 1.00032658 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Maiar DEX Token Profile

MEX is a token. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000913 USD and is down -3.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $29,126.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

